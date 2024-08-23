Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 812.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $175.74. 5,265,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,532. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

