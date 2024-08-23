AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 17,595,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,969,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

