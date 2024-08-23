Audius (AUDIO) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $157.72 million and $5.67 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear."

