Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). 75,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 125,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Aura Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £53.34 million, a P/E ratio of -910.00 and a beta of -0.20.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

