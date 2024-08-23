Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.34. 1,447,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

