Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) were down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 73,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Autins Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Autins Group

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

