Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 16205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$549.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.