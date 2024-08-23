Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.25

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 16205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
