Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.13. 265,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,026. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

