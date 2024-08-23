B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE BTG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in B2Gold by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

