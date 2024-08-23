Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

BCSF opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 213.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 79,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

