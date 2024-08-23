Banana Gun Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for $47.27 or 0.00076552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $162.30 million and $42.00 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,411 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,960.48466454 with 3,433,410.64791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 46.63098559 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $43,361,066.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

