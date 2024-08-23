Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Santander-Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Santander-Chile to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.48.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $599.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

