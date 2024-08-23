Barclays Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $116.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.10.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 105,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,749. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $174.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

