Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 575

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 575 ($7.47) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 540.40 ($7.02).
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £569.94 ($740.57). Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
