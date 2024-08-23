Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 726 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AECOM were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter worth $428,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 141,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

