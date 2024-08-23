Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 35,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,035. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.
The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
