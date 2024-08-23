Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 200 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PTC were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $176.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,227. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,254 shares of company stock worth $3,361,636 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

