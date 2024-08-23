Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 683 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.68. 2,724,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.84.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.