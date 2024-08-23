Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on the stock.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

LON TTG opened at GBX 169 ($2.20) on Monday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2,414.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.48.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

