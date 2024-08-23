Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $13.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nomura Securities upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $14.96. 9,374,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

