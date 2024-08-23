BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $46.80. 1,192,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,098. BILL has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $119.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.