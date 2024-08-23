BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.450 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. BILL also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 2,826,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

