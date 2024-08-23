bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Up 7%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $1.98. 7,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.