bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Up 7%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $1.98. 7,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 3,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
