Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director Buys $684,000.00 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,913,857 shares in the company, valued at $59,113,477.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BVS opened at $9.88 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $782.16 million, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 38.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the second quarter worth about $774,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

