Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $23.48 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $23.48 or 0.00037961 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $411.28 million and $2.22 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00065212 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013666 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000110 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
