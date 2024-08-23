BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance
LON BRWM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 532 ($6.91). The company had a trading volume of 295,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,057. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 556.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,307.93 and a beta of 1.09.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock World Mining Trust
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.