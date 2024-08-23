BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BRWM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 532 ($6.91). The company had a trading volume of 295,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,057. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 556.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,307.93 and a beta of 1.09.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

