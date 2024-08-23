Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Shares Down 0.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 32,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 56,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 168,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.