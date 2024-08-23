Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Shares Down 0.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 32,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 56,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
