Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 8.6% Higher

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 1,725,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,209,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

