Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 8,328 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,572,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93.

Block Stock Up 2.3 %

Block stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,805. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Block

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.