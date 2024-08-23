Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) President Britton Smith Sells 2,508 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blue Bird Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 104.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

