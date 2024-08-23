BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BlueLinx worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 70.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.22. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.90.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

