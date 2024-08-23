BMO Capital Markets Raises Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.78.

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $748,011. Company insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

