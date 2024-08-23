Boatim (OTC:BTIM) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Financial Comparison

Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Boatim and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boatim N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) N/A Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.20 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.27

This table compares Boatim and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boatim and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 6 28 1 2.86

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $203.74, suggesting a potential upside of 24.39%.

Summary

Alphabet beats Boatim on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

