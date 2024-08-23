BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,197,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 930% from the previous session’s volume of 213,332 shares.The stock last traded at $50.29 and had previously closed at $50.29.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

