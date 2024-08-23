Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.74

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $142.74 and last traded at $140.82, with a volume of 86758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

