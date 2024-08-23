Brian D. Zook Sells 26,197 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at $275,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

