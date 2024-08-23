BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Trading 3.2% Higher

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 343,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,486,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTSG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

