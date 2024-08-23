Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $42.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.04. Approximately 1,088,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,641,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

