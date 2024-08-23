British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.50

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 869326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,660,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

