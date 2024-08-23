Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Rebecca Napier Purchases 11 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier acquired 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £139.70 ($181.52).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.28), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($179,043.56).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Rebecca Napier purchased 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.53) per share, for a total transaction of £154.24 ($200.42).

Britvic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 1,273 ($16.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 770 ($10.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,287 ($16.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,496.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,211.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 998.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.03) to GBX 1,315 ($17.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

