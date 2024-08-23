Brokerages Set Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Target Price at $66.67

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of -1.39. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $2,664,409.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,351,942.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,695 shares of company stock worth $4,396,224 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,325,000. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,778,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

