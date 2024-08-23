Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $22.14

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,804,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 134.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 864,454 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Xometry by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.