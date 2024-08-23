Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Lessened by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,816,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,128 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 5.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Brookfield worth $200,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 137,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 63.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 2,046,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,730. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

