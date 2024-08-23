Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.69

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 101979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
