BT Group (LON:BT.A) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.63 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 136.30 ($1.77). 41,476,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 27,787,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.60 ($1.89).

BT Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,503.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.39.

Get BT Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at BT Group

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £266,039.58 ($345,685.52). 41.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.