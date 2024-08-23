Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 48,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 28,214 shares.The stock last traded at $66.35 and had previously closed at $63.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BHRB

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,816.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $129,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.