Busey Bank Boosts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Busey Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,519 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 176.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 419,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

