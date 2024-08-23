Busey Bank Purchases 165 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 173,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,318. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

