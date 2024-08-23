Busey Bank Sells 5,106 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Busey Bank decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $810,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.93. 37,050,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,457,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

