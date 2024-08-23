Busey Bank Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 494,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,016. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $169.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.17. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

